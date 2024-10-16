How Lainey Wilson almost let truck hits pass her by

Truck songs in country music: they seem to often be a love 'em or hate 'em proposition. And believe it or not, for a long time Lainey Wilson was a no-go when it came to the bro-country favorite.

"For so long, I was like, 'I'm not going to write about trucks.' That's what everybody does," she tells Billboard. "[But] every single one of my biggest songs is about a damn truck."

"I couldn’t help it, but I guess you just write what you know," she continues. "And the truth is, trucks are a big part of my childhood and even with the way that I live now, I’m always up and down the road.”

Of course, the number ones "Heart Like a Truck" and "wait in the truck" with HARDY have proven Lainey's theory right. Her latest pickup tune, "4x4xU," is now in the top 30.

