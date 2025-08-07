How much does the average wedding cost, according to data?

SoFi reports the average U.S. wedding cost in 2025 is $36,000, with a median of $10,000, varying by location and guest count.

As of 2025, the average cost of a wedding is approximately $36,000, according to data from Zola, a wedding registry platform. When you think about all that goes into a wedding, you may understand how the figure can get so high. There’s the venue (whether you book an event space or have a party tent in a backyard), food and drink, music, photography and videography, the dress and the ring, hair and makeup, flowers, and more.

But whether you want to have a destination wedding or one at home, you'll likely want to understand what others spend, whether the average expense accurately reflects what most people pay, and how you can develop and wrangle your own budget. SoFi shares need-to-know info to help you plan for what may just be the happiest day of your life.

Key Points

The average wedding cost in 2025 is $36,000, with a median of $10,000, which may be a more accurate figure to work with.

is $36,000, with a median of $10,000, which may be a more accurate figure to work with. Costs vary by location ; New York averages $47,000, while Utah weddings ring in at about $17,000.

; New York averages $47,000, while Utah weddings ring in at about $17,000. Gen Z weddings average $27,000, Millennials $38,000, and Gen X $23,000.

$27,000, Millennials $38,000, and Gen X $23,000. Wedding costs fluctuate by month , with July to September being priciest, averaging $34,000.

, with July to September being priciest, averaging $34,000. Careful planning and budgeting can help you control wedding costs, as can wise use of funding sources, such as relatives' gifts and personal loans.

What Is the Average Cost of a Wedding?

As noted above, the average cost of a wedding ceremony and reception for 2025 was documented at $36,000, according to Zola, a wedding registry platform. However, before thinking that you need to spend that much to get hitched, keep in mind a bit of basic math about average vs. median wedding costs.

Averages can be inflated by a few super-luxe weddings in the mix. To get the average, you add the data points and divide by the number of data points.

For instance, if eight out of 10 people spend $10,000 for their big day and two people spend $125,000 each, the average cost would be $33,000. Even though just two couples splashed out, it looks as if everyone is spending a sum of over $30,000.

Because a few high figures can skew data, it may be more meaningful to look at the median cost. When a median is calculated, the data points are arranged from smallest to largest, and the median is the middle value for sets with an odd number of data points. When there is an even number of data points, the median is the average of the middle two.

If you use the same values as above, the median would be 10,000, because you are only looking at the middle two values when the 10 data points are arrayed from smallest to largest. In other words, the big spenders get eliminated.

So what would the current median cost of a wedding be? SoFi's most recent research found that the median cost of a wedding is about $10,000.

Wedding costs will vary based on how elaborate the event is and the unique vendor and venue costs of the region.

And whether typical costs are closer to $10,000 or $36,000, that’s a considerable investment: a five-figure amount to pull together or to finance with, say, a personal loan.

Average Wedding Cost by State

You’ve just learned that average wedding costs may be inflated vs. median costs. However, most of the world tallies data as averages. Here, you’ll see how much an average wedding costs by state, according to the most recent data from the wedding platform The Knot. Keep in mind that if you were to use medians, the dollar amounts could be significantly lower.

The price tag associated with this fantastic celebration for the couple, their friends, and family differs by state. The variations in amounts may reflect how the cost of living by state can vary. This is where things stand as of 2025:

Alabama: $27,000

Alaska: Not available

Arizona: $26,830

Arkansas: $18,700

California: $39,170

Colorado: $31,130

Connecticut: $40,300

Delaware: $38,880

District of Columbia: $42,480

Florida: $32,560

Georgia: $28,800

Hawaii: $32,280

Idaho: $17,380

Illinois: $38,100

Indiana: $24,380

Iowa: $20,080

Kansas: $20,000

Kentucky: $21,680

Louisiana: $33,240

Maine: $36,000

Maryland: $39,460

Massachusetts: $45,000

Michigan: $28,330

Minnesota: $27,440

Mississippi: $21,280

Missouri: $25,040

Montana: $20,050

Nebraska: $20,870

Nevada: $19,890

New Hampshire: $36,080

New Jersey: $54,500

New Mexico: $22,260

New York: $47,800

North Carolina: $29,060

North Dakota: $21,080

Ohio: $28.300

Oklahoma: $19,590

Oregon: $23,290

Pennsylvania: $35,310

Rhode Island: $49,180

South Carolina: $36,170

South Dakota: $20,750

Tennessee: $24,040

Texas: $30,000

Utah: $17,380

Vermont: $44,720

Virginia: $33,760

Washington: $26,380

West Virginia: $19,080

Wisconsin: $28,730

Wyoming: $16,750

Average Wedding Cost in Major U.S. Cities

In general, cities can be expensive. The cost of living can be higher because the demand is more intense.

Here, according to The Knot, is how much it costs on average to finance a wedding in some popular American cities, in descending order:

New York City: $87,700

Chicago: $54,190

San Francisco: $51,500

Boston: $51,260

Los Angeles County: $44,740

Philadelphia: $40,230

Houston: $33,000

Detroit: $32,000

Dallas/Fort Worth: $31,580

Denver: $31,440

Seattle: $31,320

Phoenix: $27,040

Las Vegas: $22,140

El Paso: $20,490

Average Wedding Cost by Number of Guests

If you’re curious about how the number of guests will impact your wedding costs, consider this data about getting married from The Knot. In 2025, the most recent year studied, the average number of guests at a wedding was 116, up slightly from the year prior.

Of course, just because that’s the average number of attendees doesn’t mean it’s right for you. Some people with large families and circles of friends could have twice that amount, while others might prefer an intimate ceremony with just one or two dozen guests.

In terms of cost per guest, the latest figures are $284 per person. Once again, keep in mind that these are averages, and the median cost could be significantly lower. Nevertheless, that can be a considerable sum to pay. Looking into wedding loans could be a wise move.

Average Wedding Cost by Generation

Here’s a look at how age may impact your wedding costs. The wedding cost data from the most recent year studied (2025) reveals the following:

Average cost for Gen Z wedding : $27,000

: $27,000 Average cost for millennial wedding : $38,000

: $38,000 Average cost for Gen X wedding: $23,000

Notably, Gen Z weddings tend to be smaller in size than those of older couples, which could explain the lower price. In addition, Gen Xers (born between 1965 and 1980) may have lower costs since they are older and have other financial priorities than a blowout bash (such as educational costs for children from a prior marriage or a mortgage).

Average Wedding Cost by Month

The time of year during which you host your wedding can impact the cost. Interestingly, in generations past, June used to be the most popular and in-demand month for weddings. That’s a factor that can drive up costs. Now, September and October are the most popular months to get hitched.

However, there are regional differences in when people marry (for instance, a Florida February wedding will be very different from one in Maine), and many other factors impact which date you’ll pick. Here, a look at average costs by time of year to help you plan your budget well:

January-March wedding : $32,000

: $32,000 April-June wedding : $33,000

: $33,000 July-September wedding : $34,000

: $34,000 October-December wedding: $32,000

The Takeaway

The current average cost of a wedding in the U.S., according to the data is $36,000. However, median costs of a wedding reveal a significantly lower figure of $10,000 for the big day. Keep in mind that average costs are just that: an average made up of numerous data points. It’s not how much you will or must spend. Planning a wedding doesn’t have to be a budget breaker, and there are various ways to finance the event, including gifts from family and personal loans. Think twice before turning to high-interest credit cards; a personal loan could be a wiser choice.

FAQ

What is the average cost of a wedding in the United States compared to the rest of the world?

The average cost of a wedding in the U.S. is currently $36,000, and the median is $10,000. Wedding costs in America tend to be higher than elsewhere in the world, but figures vary tremendously depending on location, wedding size, and details of the ceremony and celebration.

What is the average cost of a destination wedding?

The current average cost of a destination wedding is $39,000, although the exact price can vary depending on where the wedding takes place, travel expenses, and the size and style of the wedding.

How much should I plan to spend on a wedding with 100 guests?

Currently, the average cost per person for a wedding is $284, so a wedding for 100 guests would require a budget of $28,400.

What’s the best way to estimate the costs of a wedding?

In addition to looking at the data and talking to friends and wedding professionals, you can develop a budget and research costs for your intended ceremony, such as venue rental, flowers, music, dress, catering, and more.

Are there different ways to pay for a wedding?

Yes, there are options for financing a wedding, including savings, gifts of money from family and friends, and securing a personal loan.

This story was produced by SoFi and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.