How much house $1 million buys you in Akron

Redfin Real Estate compiled a list of homes for sale up to $1 million in Akron, OH. (scarp577 // Shutterstock/scarp577 // Shutterstock)
By Stacker

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.

While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.

Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.

"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."

So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Akron. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.

4837 Arbour Green Dr, Bath
- Price: $899,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,666
- Price per square foot: $245
- See 4837 Arbour Green Dr, Bath on Redfin.com

2166 Ridgewood Rd, Akron
- Price: $885,000
- 6 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,610
- Price per square foot: $157
- See 2166 Ridgewood Rd, Akron on Redfin.com

1302 Hillandale Dr, Akron
- Price: $869,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,404
- Price per square foot: $255
- See 1302 Hillandale Dr, Akron on Redfin.com

889 Eaton Ave, Akron
- Price: $849,900
- 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,680
- Price per square foot: $149
- See 889 Eaton Ave, Akron on Redfin.com

4700 Barnsleigh Dr, Bath
- Price: $799,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,488
- Price per square foot: $229
- See 4700 Barnsleigh Dr, Bath on Redfin.com

576 Saunders Ave, Coventry Township
- Price: $780,000
- 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,740
- Price per square foot: $448
- See 576 Saunders Ave, Coventry Township on Redfin.com

3545 Malley Ave, Akron
- Price: $749,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,680
- Price per square foot: $445
- See 3545 Malley Ave, Akron on Redfin.com

5118 Duxbury Dr, Copley
- Price: $739,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,772
- Price per square foot: $195
- See 5118 Duxbury Dr, Copley on Redfin.com

3773 N Shore Dr, Akron
- Price: $736,000
- 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,274
- Price per square foot: $224
- See 3773 N Shore Dr, Akron on Redfin.com

834 Eaton Park Ln, Akron
- Price: $729,900
- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,930
- Price per square foot: $123
- See 834 Eaton Park Ln, Akron on Redfin.com

333 N Portage Path #6, Akron
- Price: $725,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,571
- Price per square foot: $203
- See 333 N Portage Path #6, Akron on Redfin.com

2917 W Bath Rd, Bath
- Price: $725,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,544
- Price per square foot: $284
- See 2917 W Bath Rd, Bath on Redfin.com

2634 Deer Ridge Run, Cuyahoga Falls
- Price: $719,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,680
- Price per square foot: $153
- See 2634 Deer Ridge Run, Cuyahoga Falls on Redfin.com

3658 Birdland Ave, Akron
- Price: $713,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,250
- Price per square foot: $317
- See 3658 Birdland Ave, Akron on Redfin.com

3730 Overlook Ct, Akron
- Price: $699,900
- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,380
- Price per square foot: $207
- See 3730 Overlook Ct, Akron on Redfin.com

3478 Yellow Creek Rd, Bath
- Price: $699,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,275
- Price per square foot: $213
- See 3478 Yellow Creek Rd, Bath on Redfin.com

4721 Copley Rd, Akron
- Price: $689,900
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,180
- Price per square foot: $216
- See 4721 Copley Rd, Akron on Redfin.com

906 Heritage Ln, Akron
- Price: $639,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,660
- Price per square foot: $174
- See 906 Heritage Ln, Akron on Redfin.com

282 Hollythorn Dr, Copley
- Price: $634,500
- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,307
- Price per square foot: $147
- See 282 Hollythorn Dr, Copley on Redfin.com

255 Harmony Hills Dr, Akron
- Price: $625,000
- 6 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,431
- Price per square foot: $182
- See 255 Harmony Hills Dr, Akron on Redfin.com

21 Furnace St #705, Akron
- Price: $599,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,557
- Price per square foot: $234
- See 21 Furnace St #705, Akron on Redfin.com

3568 Peninsula Dr, Coventry
- Price: $595,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,027
- Price per square foot: $293
- See 3568 Peninsula Dr, Coventry on Redfin.com

643 Isle View Dr, Akron
- Price: $590,000
- 3 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,342
- Price per square foot: $251
- See 643 Isle View Dr, Akron on Redfin.com

556 Heritage Woods Dr, Akron
- Price: $574,900
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,346
- Price per square foot: $171
- See 556 Heritage Woods Dr, Akron on Redfin.com

21 Furnace St #608, Akron
- Price: $574,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,389
- Price per square foot: $240
- See 21 Furnace St #608, Akron on Redfin.com

754 Merriman Rd, Akron
- Price: $569,900
- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,732
- Price per square foot: $208
- See 754 Merriman Rd, Akron on Redfin.com

128 Overwood Rd, Akron
- Price: $549,900
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,524
- Price per square foot: $156
- See 128 Overwood Rd, Akron on Redfin.com

453 Sunrise View Dr, Akron
- Price: $537,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,140
- Price per square foot: $251
- See 453 Sunrise View Dr, Akron on Redfin.com

$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country

215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,396
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com

5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,392
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com

2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles
- Price: $1,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,662
- Price per square foot: $601
- See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com

6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami
- Price: $1,000,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,153
- Price per square foot: $317
- See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com

206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City
- Price: $1,000,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,001
- Price per square foot: $999
- See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com

3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,670
- Price per square foot: $598
- See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.

