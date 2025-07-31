How much house $1 million buys you in Canton

Redfin Real Estate compiled a list of homes for sale up to $1 million in Canton, OH.

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.

While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.

Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.

"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."

So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Canton. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.

5453 East Blvd NW, Canton

- Price: $1,000,000

- 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,440

- Price per square foot: $225

- See 5453 East Blvd NW, Canton on Redfin.com

5309 S Island Dr NW, Canton

- Price: $1,000,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,139

- Price per square foot: $318

- See 5309 S Island Dr NW, Canton on Redfin.com

1588 Eagle Watch St NE, Canton

- Price: $900,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,632

- Price per square foot: $247

- See 1588 Eagle Watch St NE, Canton on Redfin.com

6205 Bertram Ave NW, Canton

- Price: $900,000

- 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,714

- Price per square foot: $331

- See 6205 Bertram Ave NW, Canton on Redfin.com

5325 S Island Dr NW, Canton

- Price: $900,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,569

- Price per square foot: $350

- See 5325 S Island Dr NW, Canton on Redfin.com

3595 Vineyard Ave NW, Canton

- Price: $800,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,100

- Price per square foot: $258

- See 3595 Vineyard Ave NW, Canton on Redfin.com

5835 Island Dr NW, Canton

- Price: $800,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,725

- Price per square foot: $293

- See 5835 Island Dr NW, Canton on Redfin.com

3065 Perry Dr NW, Canton

- Price: $700,000

- 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,395

- Price per square foot: $159

- See 3065 Perry Dr NW, Canton on Redfin.com

4191 Glenmoor Rd NW #3, Canton

- Price: $700,000

- 1 bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,000

- Price per square foot: $233

- See 4191 Glenmoor Rd NW #3, Canton on Redfin.com

6487 & 6523 Hills And Dales Rd NW, Canton

- Price: $600,000

- 7 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,348

- Price per square foot: $179

- See 6487 & 6523 Hills And Dales Rd NW, Canton on Redfin.com

6422 Stoneywood Cir NW, Canton

- Price: $600,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,300

- Price per square foot: $181

- See 6422 Stoneywood Cir NW, Canton on Redfin.com

5445 East Blvd NW, Canton

- Price: $600,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,064

- Price per square foot: $195

- See 5445 East Blvd NW, Canton on Redfin.com

5820 Kildare Cir NW, Canton

- Price: $600,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,160

- Price per square foot: $277

- See 5820 Kildare Cir NW, Canton on Redfin.com

2622 Glenmont Rd NW, Canton

- Price: $600,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,004

- Price per square foot: $299

- See 2622 Glenmont Rd NW, Canton on Redfin.com

360 Santa Clara St NW, Canton

- Price: $500,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,650

- Price per square foot: $136

- See 360 Santa Clara St NW, Canton on Redfin.com

2777 Duxbury Cir NW, Canton

- Price: $500,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,010

- Price per square foot: $166

- See 2777 Duxbury Cir NW, Canton on Redfin.com

2979 Cloverhurst St NE, Canton

- Price: $500,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,968

- Price per square foot: $168

- See 2979 Cloverhurst St NE, Canton on Redfin.com

6831 Stockbridge St NW, Canton

- Price: $500,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,880

- Price per square foot: $173

- See 6831 Stockbridge St NW, Canton on Redfin.com

1437 North Park Ave NW, Canton

- Price: $500,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,240

- Price per square foot: $223

- See 1437 North Park Ave NW, Canton on Redfin.com

6516 Shenandoah Ave NW, Canton

- Price: $500,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,233

- Price per square foot: $223

- See 6516 Shenandoah Ave NW, Canton on Redfin.com

5877 Hawks Nest Cir NW, Canton

- Price: $500,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,233

- Price per square foot: $223

- See 5877 Hawks Nest Cir NW, Canton on Redfin.com

5879 Hawks Nest Cir NW, Canton

- Price: $500,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,172

- Price per square foot: $230

- See 5879 Hawks Nest Cir NW, Canton on Redfin.com

5545 Holmes Dr NW, Canton

- Price: $500,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,728

- Price per square foot: $289

- See 5545 Holmes Dr NW, Canton on Redfin.com

5846 Hawks Nest Cir NW, Canton

- Price: $500,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,707

- Price per square foot: $292

- See 5846 Hawks Nest Cir NW, Canton on Redfin.com

5848 Hawks Nest Cir NW, Canton

- Price: $500,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,682

- Price per square foot: $297

- See 5848 Hawks Nest Cir NW, Canton on Redfin.com

$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country

215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,396

- Price per square foot: $227

- See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com

5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,392

- Price per square foot: $227

- See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com

2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles

- Price: $1,000,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,662

- Price per square foot: $601

- See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com

6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami

- Price: $1,000,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,153

- Price per square foot: $317

- See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com

206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City

- Price: $1,000,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,001

- Price per square foot: $999

- See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com

3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,670

- Price per square foot: $598

- See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.