How much house $1 million buys you in Cincinnati

Redfin Real Estate compiled a list of homes for sale up to $1 million in Cincinnati, OH. (Konstantin L // Shutterstock/Konstantin L // Shutterstock)
By Stacker

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.

While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.

Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.

"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."

So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Cincinnati. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.

3725 Isabella Ave #3, Cincinnati
- Price: $999,000
- 2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,454
- Price per square foot: $407
- See 3725 Isabella Ave #3, Cincinnati on Redfin.com

1298 Mistymeadow Ln, Anderson Twp
- Price: $997,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,361
- Price per square foot: $185
- See 1298 Mistymeadow Ln, Anderson Twp on Redfin.com

7840 Pfeiffer Rd, Montgomery
- Price: $995,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,843
- Price per square foot: $349
- See 7840 Pfeiffer Rd, Montgomery on Redfin.com

7845 Euclid Ave, Madeira
- Price: $989,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,926
- Price per square foot: $338
- See 7845 Euclid Ave, Madeira on Redfin.com

203 Mulberry St, Cincinnati
- Price: $975,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,850
- Price per square foot: $342
- See 203 Mulberry St, Cincinnati on Redfin.com

7834 Laurel Ave, Madeira
- Price: $975,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,800
- Price per square foot: $348
- See 7834 Laurel Ave, Madeira on Redfin.com

10220 Stablehand Dr, Symmes Twp
- Price: $960,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,786
- Price per square foot: $165
- See 10220 Stablehand Dr, Symmes Twp on Redfin.com

1184 Linden Hill Ln, Anderson Twp
- Price: $951,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,728
- Price per square foot: $255
- See 1184 Linden Hill Ln, Anderson Twp on Redfin.com

4117 Thirty Fourth Ave, Cincinnati
- Price: $949,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 8,098
- Price per square foot: $117
- See 4117 Thirty Fourth Ave, Cincinnati on Redfin.com

271 Strader Ave, Cincinnati
- Price: $948,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,540
- Price per square foot: $267
- See 271 Strader Ave, Cincinnati on Redfin.com

2121 Renner Pl, Cincinnati
- Price: $945,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,503
- Price per square foot: $377
- See 2121 Renner Pl, Cincinnati on Redfin.com

3507 Clifton Ave, Cincinnati
- Price: $940,000
- 6 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,436
- Price per square foot: $172
- See 3507 Clifton Ave, Cincinnati on Redfin.com

837 Dayton St, Cincinnati
- Price: $939,900
- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,070
- Price per square foot: $230
- See 837 Dayton St, Cincinnati on Redfin.com

221 Kemp Aly, Cincinnati
- Price: $935,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,719
- Price per square foot: $343
- See 221 Kemp Aly, Cincinnati on Redfin.com

261 Strader Ave, Cincinnati
- Price: $928,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,540
- Price per square foot: $262
- See 261 Strader Ave, Cincinnati on Redfin.com

269 Strader Ave, Cincinnati
- Price: $928,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,540
- Price per square foot: $262
- See 269 Strader Ave, Cincinnati on Redfin.com

263 Strader Ave, Cincinnati
- Price: $928,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,540
- Price per square foot: $262
- See 263 Strader Ave, Cincinnati on Redfin.com

$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country

215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,396
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com

5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,392
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com

2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles
- Price: $1,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,662
- Price per square foot: $601
- See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com

6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami
- Price: $1,000,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,153
- Price per square foot: $317
- See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com

206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City
- Price: $1,000,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,001
- Price per square foot: $999
- See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com

3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,670
- Price per square foot: $598
- See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.

