How much house $1 million buys you in Cincinnati

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.

While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.

Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.

"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."

So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Cincinnati. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.

3725 Isabella Ave #3, Cincinnati

- Price: $999,000

- 2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,454

- Price per square foot: $407

1298 Mistymeadow Ln, Anderson Twp

- Price: $997,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,361

- Price per square foot: $185

7840 Pfeiffer Rd, Montgomery

- Price: $995,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,843

- Price per square foot: $349

7845 Euclid Ave, Madeira

- Price: $989,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,926

- Price per square foot: $338

203 Mulberry St, Cincinnati

- Price: $975,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,850

- Price per square foot: $342

7834 Laurel Ave, Madeira

- Price: $975,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,800

- Price per square foot: $348

10220 Stablehand Dr, Symmes Twp

- Price: $960,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,786

- Price per square foot: $165

1184 Linden Hill Ln, Anderson Twp

- Price: $951,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,728

- Price per square foot: $255

4117 Thirty Fourth Ave, Cincinnati

- Price: $949,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 8,098

- Price per square foot: $117

271 Strader Ave, Cincinnati

- Price: $948,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,540

- Price per square foot: $267

2121 Renner Pl, Cincinnati

- Price: $945,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,503

- Price per square foot: $377

3507 Clifton Ave, Cincinnati

- Price: $940,000

- 6 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,436

- Price per square foot: $172

837 Dayton St, Cincinnati

- Price: $939,900

- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,070

- Price per square foot: $230

221 Kemp Aly, Cincinnati

- Price: $935,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,719

- Price per square foot: $343

261 Strader Ave, Cincinnati

- Price: $928,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,540

- Price per square foot: $262

269 Strader Ave, Cincinnati

- Price: $928,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,540

- Price per square foot: $262

263 Strader Ave, Cincinnati

- Price: $928,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,540

- Price per square foot: $262

$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country

215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,396

- Price per square foot: $227

5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,392

- Price per square foot: $227

2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles

- Price: $1,000,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,662

- Price per square foot: $601

6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami

- Price: $1,000,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,153

- Price per square foot: $317

206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City

- Price: $1,000,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,001

- Price per square foot: $999

3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,670

- Price per square foot: $598

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.