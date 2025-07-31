How much house $1 million buys you in Columbus

Redfin Real Estate compiled a list of homes for sale up to $1 million in Columbus, OH. (Arina P Habich // Shutterstock/Arina P Habich // Shutterstock)
By Stacker

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.

While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.

Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.

"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."

So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Columbus. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.

1095 W 3rd Ave, Columbus
- Price: $999,000
- 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,423
- Price per square foot: $412
- See 1095 W 3rd Ave, Columbus on Redfin.com

366 W South St, Worthington
- Price: $995,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,045
- Price per square foot: $245
- See 366 W South St, Worthington on Redfin.com

2583 Wexford Rd, Columbus
- Price: $995,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,900
- Price per square foot: $343
- See 2583 Wexford Rd, Columbus on Redfin.com

8292 Breckenridge Way, Columbus
- Price: $990,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,318
- Price per square foot: $229
- See 8292 Breckenridge Way, Columbus on Redfin.com

1474 Dogwood Loop, Powell
- Price: $984,700
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,831
- Price per square foot: $347
- See 1474 Dogwood Loop, Powell on Redfin.com

1968 Coventry Rd, Upper Arlington
- Price: $980,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,808
- Price per square foot: $349
- See 1968 Coventry Rd, Upper Arlington on Redfin.com

959 Hudson Xing, Columbus
- Price: $975,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,745
- Price per square foot: $355
- See 959 Hudson Xing, Columbus on Redfin.com

2841 Katmai Dr, Columbus
- Price: $955,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,225
- Price per square foot: $429
- See 2841 Katmai Dr, Columbus on Redfin.com

1145 N High St #307, Columbus
- Price: $950,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,921
- Price per square foot: $494
- See 1145 N High St #307, Columbus on Redfin.com

5938 Stratton Pl, Columbus
- Price: $949,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,219
- Price per square foot: $294
- See 5938 Stratton Pl, Columbus on Redfin.com

1083 W 3rd Ave, Columbus
- Price: $949,000
- 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,491
- Price per square foot: $380
- See 1083 W 3rd Ave, Columbus on Redfin.com

1242 Oxley Rd, Columbus
- Price: $949,000
- 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,488
- Price per square foot: $381
- See 1242 Oxley Rd, Columbus on Redfin.com

1093 W 3rd Ave, Columbus
- Price: $949,000
- 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,410
- Price per square foot: $393
- See 1093 W 3rd Ave, Columbus on Redfin.com

308 Jackson St, Columbus
- Price: $945,000
- 2 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,891
- Price per square foot: $326
- See 308 Jackson St, Columbus on Redfin.com

250 W Spring St #256, Columbus
- Price: $939,900
- 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,246
- Price per square foot: $418
- See 250 W Spring St #256, Columbus on Redfin.com

221 Oakland Park Ave, Columbus
- Price: $925,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,600
- Price per square foot: $256
- See 221 Oakland Park Ave, Columbus on Redfin.com

1960 Hythe Rd, Columbus
- Price: $925,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,262
- Price per square foot: $283
- See 1960 Hythe Rd, Columbus on Redfin.com

33 E Frankfort St, Columbus
- Price: $925,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,898
- Price per square foot: $487
- See 33 E Frankfort St, Columbus on Redfin.com

130 Buttles Ave, Columbus
- Price: $915,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,636
- Price per square foot: $251
- See 130 Buttles Ave, Columbus on Redfin.com

2629 E Broad St, Columbus
- Price: $900,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,338
- Price per square foot: $269
- See 2629 E Broad St, Columbus on Redfin.com

1956 Bluff Ave, Columbus
- Price: $899,000
- 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
- Square feet: 1,728
- Price per square foot: $520
- See 1956 Bluff Ave, Columbus on Redfin.com

37 Stewart Ave, Columbus
- Price: $895,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,850
- Price per square foot: $314
- See 37 Stewart Ave, Columbus on Redfin.com

966 Highland St, Columbus
- Price: $895,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,758
- Price per square foot: $324
- See 966 Highland St, Columbus on Redfin.com

258 Canyon Dr, Columbus
- Price: $889,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,968
- Price per square foot: $299
- See 258 Canyon Dr, Columbus on Redfin.com

$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country

215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,396
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com

5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,392
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com

2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles
- Price: $1,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,662
- Price per square foot: $601
- See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com

6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami
- Price: $1,000,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,153
- Price per square foot: $317
- See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com

206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City
- Price: $1,000,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,001
- Price per square foot: $999
- See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com

3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,670
- Price per square foot: $598
- See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.

