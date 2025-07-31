How much house $1 million buys you in Dayton

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.
While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.
Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.
"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."
So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Dayton. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.
2420 Ridgeway Rd, Oakwood
- Price: $994,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,300
- Price per square foot: $187
- See 2420 Ridgeway Rd, Oakwood on Redfin.com
447 Kramer Rd, Oakwood
- Price: $985,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,150
- Price per square foot: $237
- See 447 Kramer Rd, Oakwood on Redfin.com
9197 Remy Ct, Clearcreek Twp
- Price: $969,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,736
- Price per square foot: $259
- See 9197 Remy Ct, Clearcreek Twp on Redfin.com
450 Ridgewood Ave, Oakwood
- Price: $960,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,589
- Price per square foot: $267
- See 450 Ridgewood Ave, Oakwood on Redfin.com
2507 Bent Grass Dr, Beavercreek
- Price: $944,900
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,324
- Price per square foot: $284
- See 2507 Bent Grass Dr, Beavercreek on Redfin.com
446 Lookout Rdg, Oakwood
- Price: $925,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 7,000
- Price per square foot: $132
- See 446 Lookout Rdg, Oakwood on Redfin.com
950 Olde Sterling Way, Washington Twp
- Price: $925,000
- 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 6,927
- Price per square foot: $133
- See 950 Olde Sterling Way, Washington Twp on Redfin.com
2504 Bent Grass Dr, Beavercreek
- Price: $924,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,748
- Price per square foot: $336
- See 2504 Bent Grass Dr, Beavercreek on Redfin.com
9543 Hacker Farm Ln, Centerville
- Price: $899,999
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,245
- Price per square foot: $171
- See 9543 Hacker Farm Ln, Centerville on Redfin.com
3080 Indian Ripple Rd, Beavercreek
- Price: $899,900
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,946
- Price per square foot: $305
- See 3080 Indian Ripple Rd, Beavercreek on Redfin.com
6437 Kings Grant Psge, Dayton
- Price: $899,000
- 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms
- Square feet: 6,148
- Price per square foot: $146
- See 6437 Kings Grant Psge, Dayton on Redfin.com
1211 Runnymede Rd, Oakwood
- Price: $899,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,325
- Price per square foot: $270
- See 1211 Runnymede Rd, Oakwood on Redfin.com
2574 Muirfield Dr, Beavercreek
- Price: $884,900
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,089
- Price per square foot: $216
- See 2574 Muirfield Dr, Beavercreek on Redfin.com
4061 Woodland Ridge Ct, Bellbrook
- Price: $850,000
- 6 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,435
- Price per square foot: $247
- See 4061 Woodland Ridge Ct, Bellbrook on Redfin.com
43 Briar Hill Rd, Dayton
- Price: $849,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,356
- Price per square foot: $194
- See 43 Briar Hill Rd, Dayton on Redfin.com
1264 Normandy Rue, Clearcreek Twp.
- Price: $839,999
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,653
- Price per square foot: $229
- See 1264 Normandy Rue, Clearcreek Twp. on Redfin.com
2541 Muirfield Dr, Beavercreek
- Price: $829,900
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,316
- Price per square foot: $250
- See 2541 Muirfield Dr, Beavercreek on Redfin.com
2388 Golden Grove Ct, Beavercreek
- Price: $819,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,749
- Price per square foot: $298
- See 2388 Golden Grove Ct, Beavercreek on Redfin.com
3280 Benchwood Rd, Dayton
- Price: $815,000
- 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
- Square feet: 1,364
- Price per square foot: $597
- See 3280 Benchwood Rd, Dayton on Redfin.com
2211 E Social Row Rd, Washington Twp
- Price: $799,900
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,336
- Price per square foot: $342
- See 2211 E Social Row Rd, Washington Twp on Redfin.com
840 Acorn Dr, Sugarcreek Twp
- Price: $799,000
- 6 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms
- Square feet: 6,032
- Price per square foot: $132
- See 840 Acorn Dr, Sugarcreek Twp on Redfin.com
10145 Park Edge Dr, Washington Twp
- Price: $799,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,077
- Price per square foot: $157
- See 10145 Park Edge Dr, Washington Twp on Redfin.com
10067 Yearling Run, Dayton
- Price: $795,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,666
- Price per square foot: $170
- See 10067 Yearling Run, Dayton on Redfin.com
$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country
215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,396
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com
5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,392
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com
2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles
- Price: $1,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,662
- Price per square foot: $601
- See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com
6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami
- Price: $1,000,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,153
- Price per square foot: $317
- See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com
206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City
- Price: $1,000,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,001
- Price per square foot: $999
- See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com
3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,670
- Price per square foot: $598
- See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com
This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.