How much house $1 million buys you in Springfield, Ohio

Redfin Real Estate compiled a list of homes for sale up to $1 million in Springfield, OH.

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.

While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.

Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.

"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."

So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Springfield, Ohio. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.

5152 S Tecumseh Rd, Springfield

- Price: $959,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,200

- Price per square foot: $184

- See 5152 S Tecumseh Rd, Springfield on Redfin.com

2642 Kilkenny Ct, Springfield

- Price: $859,000

- 5 bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 7,189

- Price per square foot: $119

- See 2642 Kilkenny Ct, Springfield on Redfin.com

429 Braytonburne Dr, Springfield

- Price: $850,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,648

- Price per square foot: $150

- See 429 Braytonburne Dr, Springfield on Redfin.com

6105 New Carlisle Pike, Springfield

- Price: $849,000

- 4 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

- Square feet: 2,248

- Price per square foot: $377

- See 6105 New Carlisle Pike, Springfield on Redfin.com

2655 Ballydoyle Dr, Springfield

- Price: $799,900

- 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms

- Square feet: 8,621

- Price per square foot: $92

- See 2655 Ballydoyle Dr, Springfield on Redfin.com

3631 Kingsgate Ln, Springfield

- Price: $684,900

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,623

- Price per square foot: $261

- See 3631 Kingsgate Ln, Springfield on Redfin.com

3072 Fowler Rd, Springfield

- Price: $595,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,728

- Price per square foot: $159

- See 3072 Fowler Rd, Springfield on Redfin.com

7646 N River Rd, Springfield

- Price: $585,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,112

- Price per square foot: $187

- See 7646 N River Rd, Springfield on Redfin.com

4209 Altman Ave, Springfield

- Price: $564,900

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,803

- Price per square foot: $201

- See 4209 Altman Ave, Springfield on Redfin.com

505 W Home Rd, Springfield

- Price: $550,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,726

- Price per square foot: $116

- See 505 W Home Rd, Springfield on Redfin.com

125 Hawthorne Rd, Springfield

- Price: $550,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,448

- Price per square foot: $123

- See 125 Hawthorne Rd, Springfield on Redfin.com

601 Hornwood Dr, Springfield

- Price: $530,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,197

- Price per square foot: $165

- See 601 Hornwood Dr, Springfield on Redfin.com

4205 Altman Ave, Springfield

- Price: $524,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,827

- Price per square foot: $185

- See 4205 Altman Ave, Springfield on Redfin.com

414 S Landon Ln, Springfield

- Price: $519,900

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,735

- Price per square foot: $190

- See 414 S Landon Ln, Springfield on Redfin.com

410 S Landon Ln, Springfield

- Price: $504,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,075

- Price per square foot: $243

- See 410 S Landon Ln, Springfield on Redfin.com

$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country

215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,396

- Price per square foot: $227

- See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com

5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,392

- Price per square foot: $227

- See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com

2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles

- Price: $1,000,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,662

- Price per square foot: $601

- See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com

6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami

- Price: $1,000,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,153

- Price per square foot: $317

- See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com

206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City

- Price: $1,000,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,001

- Price per square foot: $999

- See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com

3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,670

- Price per square foot: $598

- See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.