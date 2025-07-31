How much house $1 million buys you in Toledo

Redfin Real Estate compiled a list of homes for sale up to $1 million in Toledo, OH.

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.

While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.

Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.

"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."

So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Toledo. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.

4 Corey Creek Rd, Toledo

- Price: $849,900

- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,755

- Price per square foot: $226

- See 4 Corey Creek Rd, Toledo on Redfin.com

4354 Corey Rd, Toledo

- Price: $779,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,277

- Price per square foot: $147

- See 4354 Corey Rd, Toledo on Redfin.com

3835 River Rd, Toledo

- Price: $673,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,000

- Price per square foot: $168

- See 3835 River Rd, Toledo on Redfin.com

2637 Heysler Rd, Toledo

- Price: $625,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,116

- Price per square foot: $200

- See 2637 Heysler Rd, Toledo on Redfin.com

2132 Burroughs Dr, Toledo

- Price: $595,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,190

- Price per square foot: $114

- See 2132 Burroughs Dr, Toledo on Redfin.com

710 High Pines Dr, Toledo

- Price: $569,900

- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,714

- Price per square foot: $153

- See 710 High Pines Dr, Toledo on Redfin.com

4612 Farmington Rd, Toledo

- Price: $550,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,669

- Price per square foot: $149

- See 4612 Farmington Rd, Toledo on Redfin.com

$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country

215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,396

- Price per square foot: $227

- See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com

5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,392

- Price per square foot: $227

- See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com

2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles

- Price: $1,000,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,662

- Price per square foot: $601

- See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com

6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami

- Price: $1,000,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,153

- Price per square foot: $317

- See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com

206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City

- Price: $1,000,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,001

- Price per square foot: $999

- See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com

3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,670

- Price per square foot: $598

- See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com

