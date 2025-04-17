How much it costs to park at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport

Way.com compiled data on parking rates and options at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

On-site parking options at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport range in price from $16 to $35. Around the country, airport parking lots cost anywhere from $5 to $168. Surprisingly the most expensive airport parking lot is in Denver, not in New York City or Los Angeles.

On-site parking lots at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport

#1. Brown: $16

#2. Orange: $18

#3. Blue: $21

#3. Red: $21

#5. CLE Smart Parking: $23

#6. Curbside Valet: $35

Most expensive parking lots at U.S. airports

#1. DEN Airport (Short Term East): $168

#1. DEN Airport (Short Term West): $168

#3. LGA Airport (Terminal C Parking): $89

#4. JFK Airport (Blue Garage): $80

#4. LGA Airport (Terminal B Lot): $80

#4. JFK Airport (Yellow Garage): $80

#7. LAX Airport (Valet Parking Lot): $75

#7. ORD Airport (Economy Parking G): $75

#7. LGA Airport (Terminal A Lot): $75

#10. JFK Airport (Red Garage): $70