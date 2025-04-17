How much it costs to park at James M. Cox Dayton International Airport

Way compiled statistics on parking at James M. Cox Dayton International Airport. (CandyRetriever // Shutterstock/CandyRetriever // Shutterstock)
By Stacker

Way.com compiled data on parking rates and options at James M. Cox Dayton International Airport.

On-site parking options at James M. Cox Dayton International Airport range in price from $5 to $24. Around the country, airport parking lots cost anywhere from $5 to $168. Surprisingly the most expensive airport parking lot is in Denver, not in New York City or Los Angeles.

On-site parking lots at James M. Cox Dayton International Airport

#1. Overflow Lot (Temporarily Closed): $5

#2. Economy Lot: $5

#3. Long Term: $12

#4. Short Term Park & Walk: $15

#5. Garage: $22

#6. Valet parking (Temporarily Closed): $24

Most expensive parking lots at U.S. airports
#1. DEN Airport (Short Term East): $168
#1. DEN Airport (Short Term West): $168
#3. LGA Airport (Terminal C Parking): $89
#4. JFK Airport (Blue Garage): $80
#4. LGA Airport (Terminal B Lot): $80
#4. JFK Airport (Yellow Garage): $80
#7. LAX Airport (Valet Parking Lot): $75
#7. ORD Airport (Economy Parking G): $75
#7. LGA Airport (Terminal A Lot): $75
#10. JFK Airport (Red Garage): $70

