How much it costs to park at John Glenn Columbus International Airport

Way compiled statistics on parking at John Glenn Columbus International Airport.

Way.com compiled data on parking rates and options at John Glenn Columbus International Airport.

On-site parking options at John Glenn Columbus International Airport range in price from $9 to $30. Around the country, airport parking lots cost anywhere from $5 to $168. Surprisingly the most expensive airport parking lot is in Denver, not in New York City or Los Angeles.

On-site parking lots at John Glenn Columbus International Airport

#1. Green Long Term Shuttle Lot: $9

#2. Red Long Term Shuttle Lot: $11

#3. Walking Lot: $16

#4. Valet parking: $30

#4. Short-term: $30

Most expensive parking lots at U.S. airports

#1. DEN Airport (Short Term East): $168

#1. DEN Airport (Short Term West): $168

#3. LGA Airport (Terminal C Parking): $89

#4. JFK Airport (Blue Garage): $80

#4. LGA Airport (Terminal B Lot): $80

#4. JFK Airport (Yellow Garage): $80

#7. LAX Airport (Valet Parking Lot): $75

#7. ORD Airport (Economy Parking G): $75

#7. LGA Airport (Terminal A Lot): $75

#10. JFK Airport (Red Garage): $70