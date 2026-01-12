How Parmalee could see 'Cowgirl' cutting a path to #1

Thanks to their multiweek #1, "Cowgirl," Parmalee ended 2025 and started 2026 at the top of the chart.

So how can you tell when a song's on the way to becoming a hit? Most performers say they can trace it by how many fans are singing along.

"We dropped it in February (2025), we went out on tour — Fell in Love with a Cowgirl Tour — did that," lead singer Matt Thomas recalls.

"I think about springtime," his brother Scott Thomas interjects, "we started seeing some singing going on, and you're like, 'OK, we got something.' And now, it's just crazy."

So crazy, in fact, the foursome can barely even sing "Cowgirl" anymore.

"We do a VIP meet and greet before the show, just acoustic guitars," Barry Knox explains. "We had so many people show up for that the other night, it was amazing. We couldn't even hear ourselves sing, they were all singing, kids and old folks, it didn't matter."

"I test it by once I know all the lyrics, it's a hit," Josh McSwain jokes.

"Cowgirl" is Parmalee's sixth career #1 and their fifth chart-topper in a row.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.