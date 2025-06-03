How to see Brett Young, Midland and more for free during CMA Fest

The Big Machine Pop Up will be taking over Bell Bottoms Up once again this year during CMA Fest.

Brett Young, Midland, Conner Smith, RaeLynn, Caroline Jones, Something Out West, Noah Hicks, Chase McDaniel and The Jack Wharf Band are just some of the artists set to play the free event.

It kicks off Thursday, June 5, and runs through Saturday, June 7, from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. each day.

While the event is free, you can skip the line and be guaranteed entry in return for a $25 donation to the Music Has Value Fund.

