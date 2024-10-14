How "two worlds came together" in Jon Pardi's next album

By Jeremy Chua + Stephen Hubbard

Jon Pardi's been hard at work on his Mr. Saturday Night follow-up, and it's his first time enlisting hit producer Jay Joyce for his production prowess.

"I mean, I love a lot of producers in town, but Jay's just got something special to him and he's got that real rock 'n' roll rootsy, like, just rawness to him," Jon tells ABC Audio of Jay, who's worked with A-listers including Carrie Underwood, Lainey WilsonEric Church and Little Big Town.

"[Jay] cut some of the most traditional sound in country music he's ever recorded with me," says the "Last Night Lonely" singer. "We also did some rocking stuff. Two worlds came together and that's how we kind of thought about the project. And it came out really good. We're really excited."

The lead single from Jon's forthcoming new album, "Friday Night Heartbreaker," is making its way up the country charts.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!