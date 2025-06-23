Hudson Westbrook built a music career while breaking bulls + going to college

By Stephen Hubbard

Newcomer Hudson Westbrook currently has his first top-30 hit on the Billboard chart with "House Again."

For the native Texan, the music bug snuck up on him after high school.

"You're in college and you have those four years there, you know," he tells ABC Audio. "I was just trying to make an extra dollar working at the feed store and breaking bulls. And every time that I would get off work, I'd be like, 'Hey man, like, I love listening to music.' Or like, 'I love going on deliveries, I'd get to listen to music.'"

Hudson eventually got ready to step onstage himself — and then the internet took over.

"I was like, 'Why don't I just try it?'" he recalls. "And I was just wanting to play bars around Texas Tech, and my fiddle player took a video and it went crazy online."

"So then I was like, 'We gotta get together in the garage,' and we put together a good set list and got everything rolling. So, social media got it started, but I think live show and good music keeps it going."

Hudson's debut album, Texas Forever, comes out July 25.

There's also a new version of "House Again" that features Miranda Lambert. He's covered her classic "The House That Build Me," as well.

