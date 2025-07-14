Hudson Westbrook's 17-track map of 'Texas Forever'

Newcomer Hudson Westbrook had a hand in writing all 17 tracks on his debut album, Texas Forever, including his breakthrough hit, "House Again."

"Damn Good Taste in Whiskey" is the latest preview of the record, which arrives July 25.

"I guess I like things that burn my chest/ Leave a heart full of hurt with a shot of regret/ If love's a game I sure ain’t winning, gotta bad taste in women/ But a damn good taste in whiskey," he sings on the new track.

Hudson continues headlining his own dates this summer, while also opening several dates with Parker McCollum. He'll head out on the Texas Forever Fall Tour later this year.

Here's the complete track listing for Texas Forever:

"Darlin'"

"Texas Forever"

"Painted You Pretty"

"Funny Seeing You Here"

"Fool"

"Momma Raised a Winner"

"House Again"

"Lie to Me" (featuring Mackenzie Carpenter)

"Burning Love"

"Damn Good Taste in Whiskey"

"Only Girl"

"First Time"

"Weatherman"

"Sober"

"Dressed Down"

"Mine Tomorrow"

"Hill I'll Die On"

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.