The hummingbird flies home: Carly Pearce wraps tour at Ryman

Carly Pearce brought her hummingbird headlining tour to a close with a sold-out show Friday night at Nashville's historic Ryman Auditorium.

"We played the final night of the 'hummingbird world tour' at the only place I would want to, the Ryman," she reflected on Instagram. "It was everything I wanted it to be and more."

"Officially closing this chapter," she added, "but I can’t tell you how excited I am for what’s next.”

During the show, Little Big Town joined Carly to do "Girl Crush" and "Boondocks" ahead of their tour dates together this summer, while Carter Faith subbed for Ashley McBryde on "Never Wanted to Be That Girl."

Carly also performed her hits "we don't fight anymore" and "What He Didn't Do," which have just been certified Platinum and Double Platinum, respectively.

She also had the honor of unveiling the Opry's new Dolly Parton-themed mic stand after performing "Jolene." Decorated with rhinestones, and pink and purple butterflies, the mic stand will reappear this year as the country music institution celebrates its 100th birthday.

