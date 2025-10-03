Hunter dies after being mistaken for squirrel, shot in back of head

FILE PHOTO.
By WHIO Staff

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Iowa — A hunter died after he was mistaken for a squirrel and shot in the back of his head.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) responded to a hunting accident in Washington County, Iowa, on Saturday, Sept. 27, around 3 p.m.

A squirrel hunter, identified as 17-year-old Carson Ryan of Washington, Iowa, was mistaken for a squirrel by a member of his hunting party and was shot in the back of the head, according to the IDNR.

Ryan was taken to UI Health Care Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries.

The IDNR called this an accidental shooting.

The shooting remains under investigation.

