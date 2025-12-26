‘I just got stuck;’ Father rescues daughter after car gets trapped in water

A powerful storm has brought heavy rain and flooding to parts of California for Christmas.

CALIFORNIA — A powerful storm has brought heavy rain and flooding to parts of California for Christmas.

Video shows a woman and her father trudging through flooded water after her car got trapped, according to CBS affiliate KCBS.

Her father arrived in an SUV to assist her.

“What happened?” a news crew asked.

“I just got stuck,” she answered. “The car just turned off.”

The woman was the only one in the vehicle.

No one was injured.

