‘I just got stuck;’ Father rescues daughter after car gets trapped in water

CALIFORNIA — A powerful storm has brought heavy rain and flooding to parts of California for Christmas.
Video shows a woman and her father trudging through flooded water after her car got trapped, according to CBS affiliate KCBS.
Her father arrived in an SUV to assist her.
“What happened?” a news crew asked.
“I just got stuck,” she answered. “The car just turned off.”
The woman was the only one in the vehicle.
No one was injured.
