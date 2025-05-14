'I Never Lie': Zach Top 'Sounds Like the Radio' with his first #1

Zach Top's just at the beginning of his reign as ACM new male artist of the year, and now he officially has his first #1 as "I Never Lie" tops the country chart.

The laid-back traditionalist sees his success with the same easy-going appeal that often comes through in his music.

"It's cool. It's such an awesome place to be," Top tells ABC Audio. "That's been going on forever in country music."

Top notes that roots music seems to come in and out of favor.

"It always kinda cycles around and finds something new and edgy and people kinda chase that for a little while, and then at some point all the fans are like, 'Alright, it's time to get back to kinda where it came from' sort of a thing."

"So I'm just glad I showed up at the right place at the time and folks were ready to hear my brand of country music," he says.

Top first broke through with his debut, "Sounds Like the Radio," in 2024. It's from Cold Beer & Country Music, which was nominated for ACM album of the year.

