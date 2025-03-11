'If Looks Could Kill': Carly Pearce has more to say on expanded 'hummingbird'

Carly Pearce is counting down to Friday's release of the deluxe version of hummingbird by previewing one of its new tracks.

"I wrote this song for anyone who has ever had a hard time watching someone they loved move on," she said on Instagram. "'if looks could kill' out this friday + the rest of hummingbird: no rain, no flowers - the deluxe album."

"If looks could kill I'd be six feet under," she sings in the video accompanying the post. "Seeing you happy is hitting me harder/ Than I thought that it would/ You make moving on look too good."

The expanded version of Carly's 2024 album includes five new tracks, as well as her current hit, "truck on fire."

