'I'm Gonna Love You' was a preview of Travis Denning's future

Even though Travis Denning co-wrote the Cody Johnson/Carrie Underwood smash "I'm Gonna Love You," he admits he didn't fully understand it until the arrival of his daughter, Charlotte Lane Denning, on July 13.

It's something that was top of mind for the "After a Few" hitmaker at the song's recent #1 party in Nashville, attended by Charlotte and Travis' wife, Madison Montgomery.

"It has been truly the most fun I've ever had in my life," he says of fatherhood. "I don't wanna talk about it too much cause I'll probably cry. We're five weeks in and it's just awesome. It's just so cool."

Travis couldn't help but reflect on how his outlook has changed.

"I wrote that song in my 20s when I was like, 'I'm never gonna get married, I'm gonna be a troubadour,'" he recalls. "So we wrote this love song about the most profound feeling. I'm like, 'I can't totally relate to it yet.' And now I'm like, 'That was a sprinkle of like, in the future, you'll get this.' And now every day I think about it."

Charlotte's first #1 party was also attended by her grandfather John Michael Montgomery, who is Madison's dad.

Travis is booked to play his father-in-law's The Road Home The Final Concert Dec. 12 at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky, alongside Montgomery Gentry's Eddie Montgomery and Travis' brother-in-law Walker Montgomery.

