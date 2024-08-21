"I'm waiting all day for Sunday night": Carrie Underwood returns to NBC’s 'Sunday Night Football'

By Jeremy Chua

Carrie Underwood is returning to NBC's Sunday Night Football for a 12th season.

The "Before He Cheats" hitmaker and newly announced American Idol judge recorded the opening theme song video in the same venue as her REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency.

"It was so much fun to welcome the Sunday Night Football team back to the Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas," Carrie says in a press statement. "Shooting the new show open is always something I look forward to, and [creative director of the  SNF  show] Tripp [Dixon] and the whole creative team brought it yet again, and we had a great day putting on an exciting new performance."

She adds, "Like everybody else, I'm waiting all day for Sunday night!"

Sunday Night Football returns Sept. 8 on NBC and Peacock.

To catch Carrie on an upcoming date of her REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency, visit carrieunderwoodofficial.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!