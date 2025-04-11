'Imagine That': Patsy Cline's Lost Recordings include Christmas songs + more

More than 60 years after her death in a plane crash, 48 unissued recordings by Patsy Cline are finally making their debut on Record Store Day 2025.

Imagine That: The Lost Recordings (1954-1963) is a double-disc vinyl set made up of four dozen recordings from radio broadcasts, TV shows and demos that have been meticulously restored with today's technology.

The set was assembled with the cooperation of the Patsy Cline Estate, including her daughter, Julie Fudge.

"Our family has been blessed to have the recordings, the videos, and the photos that have remained since Mom’s passing in 1963," she reflects. "But we have been even more blessed because of the fan base that has kept her so alive."

"Now these recordings, all fresh and new, is something like a dream," Julie continues. "All the hard work and research, all the time and effort ... all have led to something new in a world where we never thought that was possible.”

Imagine That includes live versions of Patsy's hits like "Walkin' After Midnight," "I Fall to Pieces," "Crazy" and "She's Got You," but also has rarities like the gospel songs "Just a Closer Walk with Thee" and "Life's Railway to Heaven." It also boasts the holiday tunes "Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!" and "Winter Wonderland," which don't exist among Patsy's studio recordings.

The Record Store Day vinyl will be available Saturday, April 12, before the set becomes available on CD and streaming April 18.

