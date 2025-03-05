Ingrid Andress books two Colorado concerts as she continues her comeback

By Stephen Hubbard

Ingrid Andress is continuing her comeback, booking two shows in April in her home state of Colorado.

"Hello lovelies I have some exciting news for y'all today. I'm heading home and playing two extra special shows!" she tweeted. "Aspen & Denver, I'm coming for you. Haven't played a show in a minute but what better way to kick everything off than the Colorado way."

The "More Hearts Than Mine" hitmaker's been absent from public life since a problematic performance of the national anthem at a MLB game last July in Texas. She later admitted she'd been drinking and entered rehab.

She recently returned to sing "The Star-Spangled Banner" at a Colorado Avalanche game, which was met with cheers and support from the audience. She also released her new track, "Footprints," on Monday.

