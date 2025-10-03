Instead of recording a Rascal Flatts hit, Jonas Brothers say 'I Dare You' to make a new one

When Rascal Flatts decided to make Life Is a Highway: Refueled Duets, an album that reimagined their past hits and songs from their catalog, recording a new song with the Jonas Brothers wasn't part of the plan.

Still, when the siblings suggested "I Dare You," Gary LeVox, Jay DeMarcus and Joe Don Rooney were all on board.

"We were going back through our catalog," Gary explains. "And originally it was gonna be like 10 of our number ones or something like that. But then when this song came about, it gave us a chance to be back in the studio together and cuttin’ some new music."

"Which we hadn’t done for, you know, since 'How They Remember You,' five years [ago]," Jay interjects.

"And that song, I just think it’s really special," Joe Don adds.

Nick Jonas was one of the co-writers on "I Dare You" with Dan + Shay's Shay Mooney, which led him to suggest it as an alternative. It's a move that's certainly worked out, since the song's now a top-20 hit.

Flatts resume their reunion tour Jan. 15 in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.