It's a bird, it's a plane, it's Brett Young! The superhero costume he couldn't shake

With Halloween just around the corner, lots of us are getting our costumes ready.

But when Brett Young was a kid, it was a no-brainer: he went as the same superhero almost every year.

"I was a very nerdy little boy," he says. "I was obsessed with Superman and I would not let it go for 15 years probably, to the point where I made my mom make me a new Superman costume three Halloweens in a row. The full tights, sprayed black into my hair, the curl, the whole thing."

His mom's handiwork still remains his favorite.

"There’s no way that there was another costume ever that will top the Superman costumes that my mom made me in that three-year stretch where I couldn’t get that one out of my head," he reminisces.

Brett's latest radio hit is "Drink with You," from Brett Young 2.0, which came out in June.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.