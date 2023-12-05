It's a birthday + #1 hit celebration for Jelly Roll

Jelly Roll enjoyed a double celebration on his birthday this year.

The hitmaker, who turned 39, celebrated another trip around the sun and his Lainey Wilson-assisted single, "Save Me," topping the country charts.

"I couldn't ask for a better birthday. Im surrounded by family that loves me. I write songs and sing them for a living and right now I celebrate having the number 1 song on Country Radio with my sister Lainey Wilson," Jelly captioned his Instagram post, which featured a selfie of him and his dog, and a video of his family singing "Happy Birthday" to him.

"God is incredible - thanks for all the love," the reigning CMA New Artist of the Year added. "My wife was waiting for me with my daughter, niece, nephew in law and of course all the dogs when I got home at midnight last night to sing me happy birthday- WHAT A YEAR!"

"Save Me" is off Jelly's Whitsitt Chapel and follows the album's chart-topping lead single, "Need a Favor."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.