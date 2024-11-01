It's shined and polished: Hear Cody Johnson's 'Leather Deluxe Edition'

It's shined and polished: Cody Johnson's Leather Deluxe Edition has hit the shelves.



Out now, the 25-track collection includes the original 12 songs and 13 new ones, including his Carrie Underwood-assisted duet, "I'm Gonna Love You."



Cody shares on Instagram, "I am so fortunate to be sharing my music with y'all and hope you'll love it as much as I do."



Cody's currently on the remaining dates of his Leather Tour, but he's not slowing down after that. On Jan. 17, he'll kick off his Leather Deluxe Tour in Newark, New Jersey, with stops Nashville, Buffalo, Charlotte and more.



Tickets are available now at codyjohnsonmusic.com.



Here's the full track list for Leather Deluxe Edition:

"Work Boots"

"Double Down"

"Watching My Old Flame"

"That's Texas"

"Dirt Cheap"

"Jesus Loves You"

"Whiskey Bent" (featuring Jelly Roll)

"Leather"

"People in the Back"

"Long Live Country Music" (featuring Brooks & Dunn)

"The Painter"

"Make Me a Mop"



Additional new songs:

"Overdue"

"The Fall"

"How Do You Sleep at Night"

"Country Boy Singin' the Blues"

"Georgia Peaches"

"Damn Good Life"

"C'mon Cowgirl"

"I Wished It Was You"

"Take It Like a Man"

"I'm Gonna Love You" (with Carrie Underwood)

"Made In the USA"

"Over Missin' You"

"The Mustang"

