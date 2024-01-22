It's a surprise ice hockey birthday party for Carrie Underwood's son, Jacob

ABC

By Jeremy Chua

If one country star took advantage of the below-freezing winter temperatures in Nashville, it’s Carrie Underwood.

The "Blown Away" singer shared with fans on January 21 that she converted her frozen pond into an ice skating rink for her son Jacob's fifth birthday.

"A special birthday for a special 5 year old!!! Our pond was frozen over in perfect condition for a night skate! What a treat!!!" Carrie captioned her Instagram carousel, which includes footage of her son's birthday celebration. "Happy birthday, Jake! I know you wouldn't have wanted it any other way!"

A photo of Jacob's custom-made panda birthday cake and a video of him excited in ice hockey gear bookends Carrie's post.

Carrie is currently #25 on the country charts with "Out of That Truck," the latest single off Denim & Rhinestones (Deluxe Edition).

Tickets to Carrie's REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency are available now at axs.com/carrieinvegas.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

