It's a tie for Morgan Wallen's #1s

Morgan Wallen's "Last Night" continues to reign at the top of Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart for the 19th week.

This record marks a tie with "You Proof" as the longest-running chart-topper in Morgan's career among his seven Hot Country Songs #1s, according to Billboard.

Additionally, Morgan's latest album, One Thing at a Time, has returned to the top of the Billboard 200 chart, giving the global country superstar his 13th nonconsecutive chart-topping run, per Billboard.

