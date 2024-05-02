Jackson Dean celebrates top 10 with "Fearless" niece

If you thought you could nail "Fearless (The Echo)" at karaoke, think again, because Jackson Dean's niece might give you a run for your money.



Jackson recently shared a clip of his niece singing along to his top 10 hit with her dad and Jackson's brother Kyle, and they pretty much rocked it.



"'Fearless (The Echo)' is a Top 10! Thank you country radio and thank you to every single one of you reading this. Here's my niece the star of the video celebrating," Jackson captioned the Instagram clip, which shows the young blonde girl and her father all smiles singing into makeshift microphones.



"That's mommy and daddy! That's Uncle Jack!" Kyle told his daughter excitedly as he pointed to the music video that features the family of three as actors.



You can find "Fearless (The Echo)" on Jackson's debut album, Greenbroke, out now.

