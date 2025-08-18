Jason Aldean & Darius Rucker make a Full Throttle effort to help kids with cancer

Thirteen-year-old Houston native Devarjaye "DJ" Daniel managed to raise $200,000 to help kids fighting cancer, with a little help from his new friends Jason Aldean and Darius Rucker.

DJ himself suffers from a rare form of brain and spinal cancer, but continues to fight, even though he was told almost eight years ago he only had five months to live. Since then, he's been working to help others facing similar battles.

Back in June, he posted an Instagram video asking "Hey, does anybody know Jason Aldean? Because we're trying to do a country show down here to raise money for kids with cancer." Darius happened to be with Jason at the time, and the two responded with a promise to help.

The end result was a day of fun for DJ and other kids prior to Jason's sold-out Full Throttle show Aug. 15 in Houston. There was mini-golf, batting practice, meet-and-greets with the Astros, plus tickets to a future game.

DJ ended the day joining Jason onstage at the concert. Along the way, the "Whiskey Drink" hitmaker also made a $200,000 donation to Heroes for Children, a non-profit that helps kids and families dealing with cancer.

