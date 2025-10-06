Jason Aldean packages '30 Number One Hits' into new album

Jason Aldean's '30 Number One Hits' (BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville)
By Stephen Hubbard

Jason Aldean's combining his 30 Number One Hits into a new collection that'll be available digitally on Friday. 

Physical copies of the compilation will hit stores Nov. 28, with a special three-disc, clear Coke bottle vinyl version available exclusively at Walmart.
The ACM artist of the decade just released "How Far Does a Goodbye Go," the first single from his next album, as he's wrapping up the final dates on his 2025 Full Throttle Tour.

Here's the complete track listing for 30 Number One Hits:
1. "Why"
2. "She's Country"
3. "Big Green Tractor"
4. "The Truth"
5. "My Kinda Party"
6. "Don't You Wanna Stay" (Jason Aldean & Kelly Clarkson)
7. "Dirt Road Anthem"
8. "Tattoos On This Town"
9. "Fly Over States"
10. "Take a Little Ride"
11. "The Only Way I Know" (Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan & Eric Church)
12. "Night Train"
13. "When She Says Baby"
14. "Burnin' It Down"
15. "Just Gettin' Started"
16. "Tonight Looks Good On You"
17. "Lights Come On"
18. "A Little More Summertime"
19. "Any Ol' Barstool"
20. "You Make It Easy"
21. "Drowns The Whiskey" (Jason Aldean & Miranda Lambert)
22. "Girl Like You"
23. "Rearview Town"
24. "Got What I Got"
25. "Blame It On You"
26. "If I Didn't Love You" (Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood)
27. "Trouble With a Heartbreak"
28. "Try That In A Small Town"
29. "Friends Like That" (Jason Aldean & John Morgan)
30. "Whiskey Drink"

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

