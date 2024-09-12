Jason Aldean wanted in on John Morgan's "Friends Like That"

Having Jason Aldean as a mentor and collaborator is quite a full-circle moment for John Morgan, a longtime Aldean fan.



With a little help from the "Dirt Road Anthem" hitmaker, John launched with his debut single, "Friends Like That," which is now approaching the top 30 of the country charts.



But how did that collab come about?



"We obviously put ['Friends Like That'] out a couple of years ago and [it] kind of did its thing on streaming platforms and I guess just raised its hand enough to where we couldn't deny that we needed to do something with it and started talking about radio and all that," John tells ABC Audio. "And Jason just called me up and he was like, 'Dude, it's already got the numbers. Like, let's go with it. Let me in on it and that'll help kind of give it some liftoff.'"



While Jason has a wealth of knowledge as a superstar and label head of his BMG/BBR imprint, Night Train Records, where John is signed, it's not all business for the two country singers.



"We're more than just business associates," says John, who also helped write Jason's hits "Trouble With a Heartbreak" and "If I Didn't Love You." "So it was just obviously really a checkmark thing off of my box to have a song with him, and especially one that I wrote."

The original solo recording of "Friends Like That" was featured on John's 2023 Remember Us? EP.

John's readying to hit the road with Nate Smith on select dates of Nate's Through The Smoke Tour. For tickets and John's full tour schedule, visit johnmorganmusic.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.