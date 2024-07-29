Jason Aldean's pouring you a "Whiskey Drink"

Jason Aldean is serving country radio a "Whiskey Drink."



The midtempo song centers around a guy's post-breakup blues and how he deals with the heartache.



"Come on, kick in, whiskey drink/ I don't wanna think, think, think/ About who she's with or where she is/ Or how bad I miss her now/ Come on, cigarette/ Yeah, smoke out that regret/ Pour it straight and strong, make her memory gone/ Before you let me leave/ Come on, whiskey drink," Jason sings in the chorus.



"Whiskey Drink" is the follow-up single to "Let Your Boys Be Country" and the chart-topping "Try That in a Small Town." You can find the three tracks on Jason's latest album, Highway Desperado, out now.



To catch Jason on his ongoing Highway Desperado Tour, head to jasonaldean.com.

