Jason Aldean's bringing his Highway Desperado Tour to you

ABC

By Jeremy Chua

Unable to make it out to see Jason Aldean's Highway Desperado Tour? Not to worry, the country superstar's bringing his entire performance live to you.

Jason and streaming service Veeps are teaming up to livestream his October 27 concert at West Palm Beach, Florida's iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre. It's the second to last date on the Highway Desperado Tour, with the final show happening October 28 in Tampa, Florida.

Tickets are on sale now at veeps.com.

Jason's new album, Highway Desperado, which features the #1 single "Try that in a Small Town," arrives November 3. It is available for preorder and presave now.

