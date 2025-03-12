Jelly Roll, Chris Stapleton + Brothers Osborne book free March Madness shows

Jelly Roll, Chris Stapleton and Brothers Osborne are all ready to get a little crazy during March Madness.

The country superstars will all be part of the 2025 NCAA March Madness Music Festival next month in San Antonio.

Rapper Pitbull will get things started Friday, April 4, at Tower Park at Hemisfair, with Jelly Roll set to take the stage on Saturday, April 5.

Then on Sunday, Chris Stapleton headlines a show that includes Brothers Osborne, as well as pop sensation Benson Boone, he of blue jumpsuit and backflips off the piano Grammy fame.

You can find out more about the free festival that kicks off Men's Final Four festivities -- as well as how to stream it -- at NCAA.com.

