Jelly Roll debuts unreleased song, "I Am Not OK," on 'The Voice'

By Jeremy Chua

Jelly Roll rolled out a preview of an unreleased track, "Liar," at the 2024 ACM Awards, and now he's back with another live teaser.

The "Need a Favor" hitmaker took the stage on Tuesday's season 25 finale of The Voice to debut yet another unreleased song, titled "I Am Not OK."

Donning an all-black outfit, Jelly performed the reflective number that chronicles one's adversity-ridden life and their hope for a better tomorrow. 

"But I know I can't be the only one/ Who's only holding on for dear life/ But God knows I know when it's all said and done/ I'm not OK but it's all gonna be alright/ It's not OK but we're all gonna be alright," Jelly sings in the pensive chorus.

"I Am Not OK" and "Liar" preview Jelly's follow-up to 2023's Whitsitt Chapel, which spawned the #1 hits "Need a Favor," "Halfway to Hell" and the Lainey Wilson-assisted "Save Me."

To get tickets to Jelly's upcoming Beautifully Broken Tour, head to jellyroll615.com.

