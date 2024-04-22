Jelly Roll is eager to drop new music: "I need to get it out of me"

Waiting with bated breath for new Jelly Roll music? Well, so is Jelly.



Chatting with ABC Audio backstage at the 2024 CMT Music Awards, Jelly talked about winding down the Whitsitt Chapel chapter as he readies to roll out new music.



"This is it, man. This is the end of the Whitsitt Chapel era. We started it here with 'Need a Favor.' We performed 'Halfway to Hell' tonight. And then the next time y'all see me at an award show, God willing, it will be something new," said Jelly.



While a release date hasn't been set yet, Jelly says he's excited to unveil all the songs he's been working on.



"I wrote probably 100-and-something songs last year. I am sitting on a phone that is shaking out of my pocket, with the spirit and soul in it that needs to be released in a way I can't even describe," says Jelly. "I'm to the point where I'm going to just start releasing music. I need to get it out of me."



"It's therapeutic for me," he adds, before sharing what inspires him. "I got to see so much last year and meet so many people and experience so much. I do how I do dialogue best, and I wrote it in a song."



Jelly's currently in the top 10 of the country charts with "Halfway to Hell." You can find it on 2023's Whitsitt Chapel.



Jelly's Beautifully Broken Tour begins August 27 in Salt Lake City, Utah, and wraps October 27 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Tickets and the full tour schedule are available now at jellyroll615.com.

