Jelly Roll is "Not Okay" after booking 'SNL'

By Stephen Hubbard

Jelly Roll will be the first musical guest as Saturday Night Live begins to celebrate the half-century mark.

"The premiere of the 50th season of SNL. BRB going to cry for a few hours and call every family member I have," Jelly Roll shared on his socials as the news was announced.

"Bringing therapeutic music to my favorite show ever," he continued. "God is Good."

Jean Smart will host the Sept. 28 episode. The Designing Women alum won Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series at the 76th Emmys for Hacks, where Jelly performed "I Am Not Okay" during the in memoriam segment.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!