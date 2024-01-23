Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson + HARDY to headline 2024 Faster Horses Festival

Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson and HARDY have been tapped as headliners for the 2024 Faster Horses Festival.



Slated for July 19-21 in Brooklyn, Michigan, the festival's Main Stage will also feature performances from Old Dominion, Cody Johnson, Tyler Hubbard, Riley Green, Jackson Dean, ERNEST, Sawyer Brown, Ashley Cooke, Tigirlily Gold, Zach Top, Alexandra Kay, Shane Smith & The Saints and DJ Rod Youree.



Additionally, up-and-comers Jake Worthington, Avery Anna, Josh Ross, Anne Wilson, Tanner Adell, Stephen Wilson Jr., Graham Barham, Annie Bosko, Aidan Canfield, Jade Eagleson, HunterGirl, Samantha McKaige, Meg McRee, Austin Williams and Sadie Bass will perform on the Next From Nashville stage.



You can get your three-day festival and camping passes starting February 9 at 10 a.m. ET at FasterHorsesFestival.com.

