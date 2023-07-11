Jelly Roll notches multi-genre success with "Need a Favor," says song was inspired by worship music

Jelly Roll may "Need a Favor," but one thing the multi-genre hitmaker no longer needs is a second #1 hit at rock radio.

"Need a Favor," the current single off the country-rocker's Whitsitt Chapel album, has reached the top spot on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart. Jelly Roll previously conquered the chart in 2022 with the song "Dead Man Walking." That same year, he earned his first #1 on Billboard's Country Airplay chart with "Son of a Sinner."

The combination of genres in "Need a Favor" may remind you of another genre-bending artist: Everlast. If so, then you and Jelly Roll are on the same page.

"I love Everlast," Jelly Roll tells ABC Audio. "[His 1998 album] Whitey Ford Sings the Blues was such an inspiration."

As for "Need a Favor," Jelly Roll shares that he was trying to "recreate that mid-tempo worship music that would happen in churches after a service."

"I was like, 'What is a sinner's worship song sound like?'" he says.

"Need a Favor" is currently #5 and rising on Billboard's Country Airplay chart. It's the lead single off Jelly Roll's latest album, Whitsitt Chapel.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.