Jelly Roll and Post Malone booked to play 2025 VMAs

Both Jelly Roll and Post Malone are set to perform during the 2025 VMAs Sept. 7 on CBS and MTV.

Jelly's nominated for his first Moon Person as he vies for best alternative, best country and best hip-hop. Posty's up for best collaboration with Blake Shelton for "Pour Me a Drink."

Posty will perform on the show for the first time since 2018. Jelly will be performing for the second straight year; he was part of the 2024 show open with Eminem.

They join previously announced performers Sabrina Carpenter, Alex Warren, sombr, Ricky Martin, Busta Rhymes and J Balvin.

Fan voting is now open in 19 categories at vote.mtv.com, including the new best country category.

LL COOL J will host the VMAs, which will air live coast to coast Sept. 7 on CBS and MTV at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. The show will also stream on Paramount+.

