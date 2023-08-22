Jelly Roll reigns at #1 on country radio

Jelly Roll's "Need A Favor" is #1 on country radio for a third week.

The track was penned by Jelly alongside Austin Nivarel, Joe Ragosta and Rob Ragosta, and is off his latest album, Whitsitt Chapel.

Of his accomplishment, Jelly tells Billboard, "A second #1 at Country radio is something I wouldn't have even allowed myself to dream about. 'Need A Favor' has absolutely changed my life. It's been incredible to watch the fan reaction and see what's happening out there on the road."

"Thank you to everyone who has continued to believe in this song, and to country radio for supporting therapeutic music. I’ve seen firsthand the impact the music continues to have with people across the country," he adds.

Jelly's next single will be the Lainey Wilson-assisted "Save Me," which will hit country radio in September.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.