Jelly Roll talks co-hosting CMA Fest + making long-awaited main stage debut

Disney/Tanner Yeager

By Jeremy Chua

Having his Nissan Stadium main stage debut at this year's CMA Fest has been a long time coming for Jelly Roll.

"The coolest thing about this year for me is it's actually my first time on the main stage at Nissan Stadium. I got to play the satellite stage last year, and I did 'Need a Favor' and 'Son of a Sinner,' and then I got to come back," the Nashville native tells the press. "This was like really kind of my debut to the main stage and the real stadium feel of it is real."

Not only is Jelly performing, he's also co-hosting with Ashley McBryde. So, what does this new hosting pair have in store for us?

"You can expect pandemonium and chaos with me and Ashley McBryde hosting together. It has been the funnest time," teases Jelly. "You go by her greenroom and she's just randomly singing cover songs, just entertaining her crew. It's like five of 'em and Ashley McBryde's putting on a one-person concert back there right now. It's the coolest thing ever."

Catch Jelly's performance of "Halfway to Hell" with Keith Urban and "Save Me" with Lainey Wilson, plus his co-hosting action, on CMA Fest, airing Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

