Jelly Roll thanks Post Malone for taking him on tour: 'I have never had more fun in my life'

Usually people send thank-you notes after an event, but Jelly Roll is so stoked about being on the road with Post Malone, born Austin Post, that he sent him a thank-you note — via Instagram — while there are still a string of dates left on their stadium tour.

The two are currently out on Posty's Big A** Stadium Tour, which stops in Orlando on June 10.

Jelly wrote on Instagram, "Dear Austin, I say this on stage in some way every night, but man, being on this tour with you has been unreal. I have never had more fun in my life. The energy of the people is incredible."

He continued, "You can feel the love reverberate around the stadium every night. And that’s a testament to the spirit you embody and what you’ve done. I am honored to be opening up for you every night, I’m honored to call you brother and blessed to watch you perform every night."

Jelly ended by writing, "The genuine gratitude you have for everything is infectious. The world is yours young man, keep kicking its a** for the rest of us. You are making all your fellow outcasts and losers proud, Posty. Thank you the opportunity, I don’t take it for granted so I laugh, dance and sing from the soul every night."

Jelly is one of the many artists who appeared on Posty's most recent album, F-1 Trillion: They teamed up for a song called "Losers," which they perform together every night on tour.

