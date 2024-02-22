Jelly Roll's bringing his Beautifully Broken Tour to 37 cities

Disney/Frank Micelotta

By Jeremy Chua

Jelly Roll has announced his Beautifully Broken Tour.

The 37-city trek kicks off August 27 in Salt Lake City, Utah, and will hit Seattle, Washington; Los Angeles; New York; Chicago, Illinois; Atlanta, Georgia; and more before concluding in Charlotte, North Carolina, on October 27.

"Pretty Little Poison" singer Warren Zeiders and up-and-comer Alexandra Kay will open for Jelly.

Earlier on Tuesday, before making his announcement, Jelly shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, "This tour is so big it scares me a little to release the dates ….. I've never been nervous before a tour announcement before. But this one is THE ONE!"

Presale begins Monday, February 26, before the general sale on Friday, March 1.

To sign up for the presale code and for Jelly's full tour schedule, visit jellyroll615.com.

Jelly's latest album is 2023's Whitsitt Chapel, which spawned the #1 hits "Need a Favor" and "Save Me" with Lainey Wilson. His current single, "Halfway to Hell," is approaching the top 20 of the country charts.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

