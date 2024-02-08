Jon Bon Jovi to open Nashville bar in the spring

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

By Jeremy Chua

Get ready to be "livin' on a prayer" when you hit Nashville's Lower Broadway soon.

Jon Bon Jovi has teamed with BPH Hospitality set to open his bar, JBJ's Nashville, in the spring. It'll be located at 405 Broadway, the former home of Merchant's restaurant.

"We're looking forward to having a place in Nashville that we call home," Jon shares in a statement. "When Big Plan Holdings and the team of Josh and Tara Joseph asked us if we were interested, it wasn't because we were just another rock band, it was because we are a band with deep roots in Nashville."

"We have had wonderful times in Nashville recording several albums and working with some of the finest people in all the music business," he adds. "I can’t wait to toast all of Broadway and get to know our neighbors!”

This is not Jon's foray into the country music scene. In 2006, he earned a #1 hit on country radio with his Jennifer Nettles-assisted duet, "Who Says You Can't Go Home." In 2007, he collaborated with Leann Rimes on "Till We Ain't Strangers Anymore" from his album Lost Highway.

